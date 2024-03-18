CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,222,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.76% of CMS Energy worth $1,976,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMS opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.