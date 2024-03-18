Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

