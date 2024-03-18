Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $48.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

