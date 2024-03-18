Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,240. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

