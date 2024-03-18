Comerica Bank Buys New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

CW opened at $242.87 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $244.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

