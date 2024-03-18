Comerica Bank Invests $5.18 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.