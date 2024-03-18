Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,523.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,446.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

