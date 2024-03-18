Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of IR opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

