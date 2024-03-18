Comerica Bank Sells 47,885 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

