Comerica Bank Takes $5.38 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Weatherford International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 264,284 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Barclays started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.2 %

WFRD opened at $112.91 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.