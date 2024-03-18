Comerica Bank Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

