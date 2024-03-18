Comparing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 1 4 1 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and The American Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.84 $67.61 million $1.29 8.61 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 2.84% 13.30% 2.94% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Energy beats The American Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

