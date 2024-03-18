Comparing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SNDL and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $561.28 million N/A -$257.77 million ($0.64) -2.19 FitLife Brands $44.77 million 2.16 $4.43 million $0.88 24.72

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL. SNDL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SNDL has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SNDL and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -23.08% -8.78% -7.43% FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SNDL and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

SNDL currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given SNDL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats SNDL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

