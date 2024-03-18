Comparing Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) & Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Heidrick & Struggles International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Randstad alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 34.88 Heidrick & Struggles International $1.04 billion 0.62 $54.41 million $2.65 12.05

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Heidrick & Struggles International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Randstad and Heidrick & Struggles International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Randstad.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 5.23% 13.81% 5.99%

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Randstad on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, and project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.