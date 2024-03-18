Contrasting Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 11 1 2.87 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $77.93, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $81.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $396.59 million 17.25 -$528.63 million ($4.48) -12.67 Intra-Cellular Therapies $462.18 million 13.57 -$139.67 million ($1.46) -44.37

Intra-Cellular Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apellis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals -133.34% -178.60% -60.41% Intra-Cellular Therapies -30.08% -23.02% -19.39%

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-3007, a small interfering RNA, or siRNA, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as an oral complement inhibitor that is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.