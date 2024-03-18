Contrasting Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empiric Student Property and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 10 3 0 2.07

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $143.18, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.15 billion 7.08 $552.81 million $4.71 27.67

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.73% 8.74% 4.85%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments. The Company is an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 102,662 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

