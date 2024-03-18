Contrasting Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) and The Competition

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) is one of 401 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Freehold Royalties to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freehold Royalties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freehold Royalties 0 0 0 0 N/A Freehold Royalties Competitors 687 4641 8398 323 2.59

Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $7.08, indicating a potential downside of 33.55%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 36.29%. Given Freehold Royalties’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freehold Royalties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.0% of Freehold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freehold Royalties and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freehold Royalties N/A N/A 10.65 Freehold Royalties Competitors $728.23 million $123.97 million -47.37

Freehold Royalties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freehold Royalties. Freehold Royalties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freehold Royalties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A Freehold Royalties Competitors 159.75% 32.12% 10.60%

Dividends

Freehold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Freehold Royalties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.0% and pay out 117.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Freehold Royalties peers beat Freehold Royalties on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.