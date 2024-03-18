CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303,930.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. On February 25, 2024, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

