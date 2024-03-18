Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $98.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

