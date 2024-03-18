Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,584,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

