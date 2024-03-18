Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OHI opened at $30.76 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

