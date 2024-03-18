Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,643 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

