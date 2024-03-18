Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $275.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

