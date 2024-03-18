Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 147,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 92,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,395,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

