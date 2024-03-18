Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

