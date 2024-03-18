Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

