Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

