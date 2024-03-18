Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ESGV opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.