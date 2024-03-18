Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.