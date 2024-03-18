Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

