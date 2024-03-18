Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

