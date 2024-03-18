Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

