Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX opened at $155.55 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

