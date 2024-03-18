Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 973,486 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 845,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,178,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

