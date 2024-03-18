Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

