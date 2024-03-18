Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

