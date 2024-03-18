Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

