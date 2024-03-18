Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,458,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,868,000 after purchasing an additional 278,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 91,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

