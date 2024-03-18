Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,805,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

