Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

