Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 74,545 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,545 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.