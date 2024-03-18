Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

