Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $605.88 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.73 and a 200-day moving average of $477.80. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

