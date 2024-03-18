Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWF opened at $330.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $228.25 and a twelve month high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

