Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,461 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $46.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.