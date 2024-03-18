Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

