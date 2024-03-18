Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $71.58 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

