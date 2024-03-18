Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 14th total of 20,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,621,860 shares of company stock worth $601,103,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $26,459,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Down 2.1 %

CPNG opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coupang has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.