CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.6 %

CVU opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.