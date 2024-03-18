Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $83.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.